Manipur: Security Forces Step Up Crackdown, Arrest PLA, UNLF, KYKL Cadres

In a major crackdown on insurgent activities in Manipur, security forces and central agencies carried out a series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations across multiple districts on May 17 and 18, arresting six active cadres linked to several banned militant outfits.

On May 18, central forces apprehended three cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from the stretch between Border Pillars 77 and 79 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Wangthoi Nahakpam alias Lingjel (20) from Charangpat in Thoubal district, Nanaoba Nandeibam alias Angou (19) from Kongba in Imphal East district, and Malem Oinam alias Manithoiba (20) from Nambol in Bishnupur district.

In another operation conducted the same day, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Chinglen Athokpam alias Ibungo (30), a resident of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

Earlier, on May 17, security forces arrested an active cadre of the UNLF (Koireng), identified as Thangjam Dhamendra Singh alias Wayenba alias Volume (26), from Yairipok Bazar under Yairipok Police Station in Thoubal district. A resident of Leirongthel Pitra, he was allegedly involved in the illegal sale and trafficking of arms and ammunition.

During the operation, security personnel recovered one 9 mm magazine, a mobile phone, along with two SIM cards, a power bank with a USB cable, and an ATM card from his possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, two active cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from different locations under the Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested cadres were identified as Sorokhaibam Priyochand Singh alias Sajao (39), a resident of Iram Siphai Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, who was apprehended near the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and Moirangthem Naobi Singh (47) of Uripok Takhellambam Leikai, who was arrested from his residence.

Security forces seized two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card from their possession.