Manipur: Teenage Naga Student Killed in Tamenglong

Guwahati: Today, a teenage Naga student was reportedly killed in an alleged armed attack in Manipur’s Tamenglong district .The victim has been identified as NK Wiphenbou, a resident of Takou Naga village in the Tamei subdivision. As per reports claimed, the incident occurred at around 10.30am along the road between Takou and Tamah, while Wiphenbou was travelling towards Tamei.

Local source said villagers heard gunfire and later found the teenager’s body by the roadside. Reports have attributed the attack to suspected Kuki militants, although the allegation has not been independently verified or confirmed by police.

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council (JTC) condemned the killing and described it as a “barbaric act of terrorism”. The organisation demanded immediate action from the state and Central governments, along with justice for the victim and enhanced security for Naga villages.

The incident comes amid renewed violence in parts of Manipur, with several attacks reported in Tamenglong and neighbouring districts in recent weeks. Police are yet to provide further details on the investigation or identify those responsible.