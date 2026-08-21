Manipur: Two Arrested with 45 Kg of Suspected Opium in Senapati

Guwahati: On Thursday, Senapati District Police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing around 45 kg of suspected opium during a frisking and checking operation at Khongnem Thana village .

The arrested persons have been identified as 25-year-old Sanesh Limbu and 20-year-old Sachin Thapa. Both are residents of Irang Part-1, Lamchok, under Kangpokpi Police Station. As per police, the duo was intercepted during a checking operation conducted in the area. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 46 packets containing suspected opium, with a combined weight of approximately 45 kg.

Police also seized a Mahindra Thar Roxx four-wheeler and Rs 10,000 in cash from their possession.

Following the recovery, the two suspects were taken into custody and brought to the police station for further questioning. The seized substance has been identified as suspected opium, and further examination is expected to establish its exact nature and quantity.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected contraband and determine whether other people were involved.

Security and police team have said the investigation would continue to uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged possession and transportation of the suspected narcotic substance.