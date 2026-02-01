Stock Markets Open flat in rare Sunday Session as investors await Union Budget 2026-27

Mumbai: Benchmark indices opened on a subdued note during the special Sunday trading session, with the Nifty 50 slipping 16 points to 25,302.05, while the Sensex edged up by over 18 points to 82,301.91 at around 9.35 am, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget 2026.
Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had earlier clarified through separate circulars that trading would be conducted as per normal market hours on Budget day.
The exchanges confirmed that equity, futures and options, and commodity derivatives segments would function according to the regular schedule.
However, the BSE noted that certain specialised sessions would remain suspended.
“Trading Members may note that trading in the T+0 Settlement Session and Auction Session for settlement default will not be conducted on Sunday, February 1, 2026,” the exchange said.
Meanwhile, precious metals witnessed a sharp sell-off in futures trade. Gold and silver prices hit lower circuit levels amid heightened volatility ahead of the Budget.
Gold futures for April 2, 2026 delivery plunged Rs 9,140, or 6 per cent, to Rs 1,43,205 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March 5, 2026 delivery fell Rs 17,515, or 6 per cent, to Rs 2,74,410 per kg.
The weakness spilled over to related stocks, with MCX shares sliding 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit at Rs 2,145.25. Market analysts attributed the decline to aggressive profit-booking after Friday’s sharp correction, which saw both gold and silver record their steepest single-day fall.
Trading on a Sunday remains a rarity for Indian markets, as exchanges are usually closed on weekends and public holidays.
February 1 is among the few instances when Dalal Street has remained open for a full trading session.