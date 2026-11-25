Guwahati: Bus drivers under the Khasi Hills Bazar Bus Association intensified their protest on 25th November, against the proposed relocation from Mawlong Hat Parking Lot in Meghalaya, warning that they would resist any forceful eviction by the state government.

The Khasi Hills Bazar Bus Association is leading the agitation against the proposed relocation of bus drivers from Mawlong Hat Parking Lot.

The drivers have maintained their opposition to vacating the parking facility, warning that they would not accept any attempt to remove them by force. The dispute over relocation remains the central issue behind the protest. The latest demonstration saw participation from other commercial vehicle operators, reflecting support beyond the bus drivers' association.

The protesters reiterated that they would continue opposing the proposed move, even if the government resorted to forceful eviction.

In today's protest, around 10 buses assembled at Mawlong Hat Parking Lot and took part in a procession towards the Secretariat. The vehicles later returned to the parking lot, completing the procession. The demonstration brought the drivers' opposition to the proposed relocation into public view.

The protest also drew participation from taxi, Sumo and other commercial vehicle drivers, who joined the agitation in solidarity with the bus operators.

Their involvement widened the demonstration beyond the members of the Khasi Hills Bazar Bus Association.

Street vendors and shopkeepers also extended support to the protesting drivers.Several shops remained closed during the agitation as local traders expressed solidarity with the demand against relocation.

The participation of commercial vehicle operators, along with support from vendors and shopkeepers, added to the scale of Wednesday's protest.

The protesting bus drivers have made clear that they do not intend to vacate Mawlong Hat Parking Lot voluntarily.

They have warned that any forceful eviction would be resisted, maintaining that they would not back down even if the government used force. The possibility of eviction remains the main point of contention between the protesting drivers and the Meghalaya Government.

At the time of reporting the drivers' opposition remains focused on retaining their presence at Mawlong Hat Parking Lot.