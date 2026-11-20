Guwahati: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday, November 19, 2026, approved the appointment of outgoing Chief Secretary Shakil Ahmmed as Chief Commissioner of the Meghalaya State Public Service Delivery Commission.

The appointment followed a recommendation from a two-member selection committee constituted to select the Chief Commissioner of the Meghalaya State Public Service Delivery Commission.

The committee comprised Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. Both members proposed Ahmmed's name for the position before the recommendation was placed before the Cabinet for approval.

Sangma confirmed the selection while addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting. He said the committee had recommended the outgoing Chief Secretary for the post and that the Cabinet had accepted the proposal. The appointment therefore received approval through the committee's recommendation and the subsequent Cabinet decision

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma explained that the selection committee had proposed the outgoing Chief Secretary's name for the Chief Commissioner position.

He told media : "The selection committee had proposed the name of our outgoing Chief Secretary Shakil Ahmad to be the Chief Commissioner of the Meghalaya State Public Service Delivery Commission."

Sangma subsequently confirmed the Cabinet's approval, stating:

"The Cabinet has approved that particular decision." His remarks confirmed that the recommendation had received the state Cabinet's approval during the November 19 meeting.

The announcement also clarified the selection process, identifying the two committee members involved in recommending the appointment.

The appointment follows the retirement of former chairman M S Rao, who vacated the position after completing his term under the Commission's prescribed conditions.

Rao's departure created the vacancy that led to the selection process for a new Chief Commissioner. The committee subsequently recommended Ahmmed's name, which the Meghalaya Cabinet approved.

With the Cabinet approving the selection, Shakil Ahmmed has been cleared for appointment as Chief Commissioner of the Meghalaya State Public Service Delivery Commission.

The announcement establishes the Cabinet's decision and identifies the selection committee responsible for recommending his name.

However, the supplied announcement does not specify the date on which Ahmmed will formally assume charge, the duration of his tenure or any additional appointment-related conditions.

The appointment marks a change in the Commission's leadership following M S Rao's completion of his term. The selection was recommended by a committee led by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and subsequently approved by the state Cabinet.