Meghalaya Cabinet Clears Prison Reforms, Legal Metrology Amendments and Sports Appointment Rules

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of key policy decisions aimed at bringing state regulations in line with national standards and strengthening support mechanisms for sportspersons, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sangma said the Cabinet cleared the Meghalaya Prisons and Correctional Service Bill, 2026, aligning the state’s prison administration framework with guidelines issued by the Central Government.
“The Meghalaya government and all concerned departments have adopted these rules to ensure consistency with national standards,” the chief minister said.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Meghalaya Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules, which relate to the fees charged for various services.
“These changes are being made in accordance with nationally prescribed norms so that there is uniformity in the enforcement process,” Sangma said.
By approving the two measures, the Cabinet has ensured that both prison administration and legal metrology procedures in the state are aligned with central regulations and standardised practices, he added.
In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsman Direct Appointment Policy, aimed at benefiting sportspersons.
Sangma said the changes were minor in nature and had been deliberated upon six to seven months ago.
“The Cabinet has also approved the draft Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsmen Direct Appointment Service Rules. Under these rules, a special cadre will be created for medal-winning sportspersons in select tournaments such as the Olympics, National Games and South Asian Games,” the chief minister said.
He clarified that only six recognised tournaments would be covered under the policy and that the cadre would be individual-specific and position-based.
“This cadre will cease upon the retirement of the sportsperson, ensuring that there is no impact on promotions or the service conditions of other departmental staff,” Sangma said.
The Cabinet also clarified the process for the two per cent reservation for sportspersons. Sangma said the Sports Department will certify eligible candidates through an online application system.
“Once certified, sportspersons will be able to apply under the two per cent reservation category. This formalises a process that was earlier not clearly defined,” he said.