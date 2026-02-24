Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma condemns racial, sexual harassment of Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has strongly condemned the alleged racial and sexual harassment of a woman doctor from Nagaland at the AIIMS Gorakhpur.
He urged authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, on Tuesday, the Meghalaya chief minister said such incidents should not be treated as fleeting headlines.
“Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalized, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears,” he added.
Calling the reported episode “deeply shameful,” Sangma said that outraging a woman’s modesty is not what a civilized nation should tolerate.
"They are your sisters and daughters too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators," he added.
The case pertains to a third-year Obstetrics and Gynaecology resident from Nagaland who has accused three unidentified men of molestation, racial harassment and sexual assault in Gorakhpur on the night of February 22.
According to her complaint, the incident occurred around 8 pm while she was returning from Orion Mall. The accused allegedly followed her for nearly 1.5 kilometres, passed obscene remarks and made racial slurs targeting her Northeastern identity.
One of the men reportedly removed his shirt in an attempt to intimidate her.
Near Gate No. 2 of the AIIMS campus, close to an Army camp, one of the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately before the group fled when she raised an alarm.
The victim later approached the North East Federation of All India Resident Doctors (NAFORD), which flagged the matter publicly and sought swift action.
Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections and that multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, and one motorcycle linked to the suspects has been identified.