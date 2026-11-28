Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma distributed 372 tablet PCs to Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) across the Garo Hills on 28th November.

through technology under the State Higher Education and Capacity Development Mission (SHCDM-II).

According to the event details, the second phase focuses on equipping educational resource centres with digital devices to improve monitoring and administrative processes at the grassroots level.

The 372 tablets were distributed to two categories of educational institutions: Block Resource Centres and Cluster Resource Centres. These centres are intended to benefit from improved access to technology for education-related monitoring and information collection.

Addressing the CRC and BRC Conclave in Tura, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma highlighted the importance of using technology effectively to strengthen the state's education system.

Sangma said the tablet PCs would help improve grassroots monitoring and support real-time data collection. He noted that access to timely information would enable education officials to make informed decisions and respond more effectively to educational requirements.

The devices are intended to support administrative functions by making information collection and monitoring more accessible at the BRC and CRC levels.

The initiative also reflects the government's stated focus on using technology to improve education-related processes rather than treating digital device distribution as an end in itself.

The Chief Minister emphasised that technology must be used effectively to improve children's learning outcomes. He called for collective efforts from stakeholders to strengthen Meghalaya's education system and ensure that technology contributes to better educational opportunities for children.

Sangma's remarks connected the distribution of the devices with a broader objective: improving the quality of education through stronger monitoring, better information and timely administrative decisions.

The focus on effective utilisation also places responsibility on education officials and stakeholders to ensure that the devices serve their intended administrative and monitoring purposes.

The distribution took place during the CRC and BRC Conclave in Tura today, covering educational resource centres across the Garo Hills region. Under the second phase of SHCDM-II, the distribution of 372 tablet PCs is intended to strengthen the technological capacity of these centres.

The initiative aims to facilitate real-time data collection, improve grassroots-level monitoring and support evidence-based decision-making by education officials.

By extending digital resources to BRCs and CRCs, the programme seeks to strengthen education administration at the local level.

The stated objective remains to translate technology use into improved educational processes and better learning outcomes for children across Meghalaya.