Meghalaya: CM Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 65-Crore State Veterinary Hospital

Guwahtai: Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya’ s Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a Rs 65-crore State Veterinary Hospital at Upper Shillong, marking a major step towards strengthening veterinary healthcare and animal health services across the state.

The modern facility will offer advanced veterinary services, including diagnostic and imaging facilities, surgery, orthopaedics, inpatient care, laboratories and pharmacy services.

Sangma said the project was part of a broader initiative to establish a stronger veterinary healthcare ecosystem in Meghalaya through a hub-and-spoke model. Under the model, district veterinary centres will be strengthened through improved infrastructure, equipment, medicines and manpower.

Sangma said the initiative would help improve animal health, support farmers, promote entrepreneurship and address the demand-supply gap in the livestock and veterinary sectors.

He also urged the Veterinary Department to take greater ownership in addressing challenges, stressing that while the government could provide infrastructure and a roadmap, meaningful change would require coordinated efforts across the system.

Sangma expressed hope that the new hospital would eventually develop into a leading veterinary healthcare and research centre serving Meghalaya and the wider Northeast.