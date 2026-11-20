Guwahati: The District School Education Officer (DSEO), East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, has directed School Management Committees (SMCs) in government-aided schools to take disciplinary action against teachers who remain absent without authorised leave or permission.

According to the clarification issued by DSEO I. Kharduit, the directive follows complaints from several School Management Committees about teachers remaining absent without informing or obtaining permission from their respective heads of institutions.

The complaints raised concerns about the responsibility for monitoring teacher attendance and addressing unauthorised absence in government-aided schools.

The DSEO has clarified that SMCs must take responsibility for handling such cases rather than treating teacher attendance and disciplinary matters as responsibilities transferred to the government.

The circular places responsibility on School Management Committees for managing the attendance, leave and disciplinary matters of teachers appointed by them.

The clarification states that teachers appointed by SMCs are employees of the respective committees. Consequently, the committees are responsible for supervising their attendance and addressing instances of unauthorised absence.

This responsibility also covers leave-related matters and the handling of disciplinary issues involving their appointed teachers. The directive makes clear that receiving government Grant-in-Aid does not automatically make SMC-appointed teachers government employees.

The DSEO has clarified that receiving government Grant-in-Aid does not change the employment relationship between School Management Committees and the teachers they appoint.

According to the clarification, SMC-appointed teachers remain employees of their respective committees. The government funding arrangement does not transfer employer responsibilities to the government.

As a result, the committees remain responsible for attendance supervision, leave management and disciplinary proceedings involving these teachers.

The circular identifies show-cause notices and formal disciplinary proceedings as measures that SMCs can initiate against teachers who remain absent without authorised leave or permission. The committees are expected to follow relevant service rules and principles of natural justice while handling disciplinary matters.

These procedures provide the framework for addressing unauthorised absence while ensuring that disciplinary action follows the applicable rules.

The 20th November clarification reinforces the role of School Management Committees in supervising teachers appointed by them in government-aided schools across East Khasi Hills.

By assigning responsibility for attendance, leave and disciplinary matters to the respective committees, the DSEO has clarified who must handle complaints involving unauthorised teacher absence.

The circular also distinguishes between receiving government financial assistance and being employed by the government.