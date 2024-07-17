Meghalaya: Havard to address local economic issues in Meghalaya

Meghalaya: The Havard Kennedy School of Government to encourage the states economic growth. The Government of Meghalaya has recently shown an agreement with the Havard School. The partnership includes a strategic approach to address the sustainable development. of Meghalaya in broader prospects.

The implementation of the initiative is taken under to discussion by the Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) James K Sangma met with the representatives from Harvard Kennedy School on July 16th 2024

The discussion has focused to strategically develop the state in the span of 10 years. He also ensured the collaboration to unite the integrity and ambition of sustainable developmental goals said by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and reemphasized such importance of growth