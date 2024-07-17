Meghalaya: Havard to address local economic issues in Meghalaya

Meghalaya: The Havard Kennedy School of Government to encourage the states economic growth. The Government of Meghalaya has recently shown an agreement with the Havard School. The partnership includes a strategic approach to address the sustainable development. of Meghalaya in broader prospects.
The implementation of the initiative is taken under to discussion by the Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) James K Sangma met with the representatives from Harvard Kennedy School on July 16th 2024
The discussion has focused to strategically develop the state in the span of 10 years. He also ensured the collaboration to unite the integrity and ambition of sustainable developmental goals said by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and reemphasized such importance of growth
There is an identification of various factors including the economic challenges. He specifically identified the scarcity of employment opportunities for the young generation of Meghalaya. The MIDC led by James K Sangma also said that the commitment is to develop sustainable pathways for inclusive growth and employment. He also expressed his euphoric state of mind for such support initiative
The partner has a significant representation for Meghalaya. It is a significant mark of history for an international platform has collaborated to address the local and economic issues. The looking forward to new inputs and farsightedness has accelerated the strategic progress of the state. The boost for such inspiration will develop the region in the next decade
Rebbecca and Prateek are the MPAID graduates of Harvard Kennedy School with Government Meghalaya as their client. The opportunity to explore PDI on death of maternal mortality in Meghalaya. The both has moved to Meghalaya after the completion of graduation to work full time for State Capability Enhancement Project. They focused on new organizational practice and institutions in the Government for frequent program reviews and to name few more cross department collaboration, system oriented problem diagnosis and rapid action and experimentation
