Meghalaya Health Minister Urges Formal Complaints Over Byrnihat Pollution Concerns

Guwahati: The Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla has urged residents raising concerns about pollution-related respiratory illnesses in Byrnihat to submit formal written complaints, stating that the government cannot initiate action solely on the basis of claims circulating on social media.

Responding to questions regarding the health impact of industrial pollution in the area, Shylla acknowledged that Byrnihat had previously been identified as one of the country's most polluted industrial belts. However, he said the government has taken several corrective measures over the years to address the issue.

"I am not denying that. In the past, we have seen that it was one of the most polluted industrial areas," the minister said.

Shylla stated that the government had shut down several industrial units found violating pollution norms and taken action against industries that failed to maintain prescribed air quality standards.

"We have already closed many industrial units that did not follow the guidelines and failed to maintain pollution standards," he said.

The minister further noted that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has strengthened its monitoring mechanisms by installing sensors to track pollution levels and conducting regular inspections before granting Consent to Operate (CTO) to industries.

The board now has the capability to monitor industrial activities remotely and carries out periodic inspections to ensure compliance. He said appropriate action would be taken against any industry found violating environmental regulations.

Referring to recent allegations linking industrial pollution to respiratory illnesses among residents, the minister said an official inquiry is currently underway.

"They have ordered an inquiry, and we are waiting for the report. Based on its findings, we will take appropriate action. We must allow the investigation to be completed," he said.

Shylla also appealed to residents to formally report pollution-related grievances to the authorities rather than relying solely on social media platforms.

"If people have concerns, they should submit written complaints. The government cannot act only on the basis of social media claims," he added.

The minister's remarks come amid growing public concern over air pollution in the Byrnihat industrial belt and its potential impact on the health and well-being of local residents.