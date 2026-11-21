Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has directed court-appointed Amicus Curiae advocate S. Panthi to inspect the Jowai-Ratacherra stretch of National Highway-6 (NH-6) and verify the road repair works reported by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The Meghalaya High Court's direction requires an independent examination of the rectification works reported by NHIDCL along the Jowai-Ratacherra section of National Highway-6.

The inspection has been assigned to advocate S. Panthi, who is assisting the court as an Amicus Curiae. His task is to examine the road repair measures undertaken by the agency and verify the work reported in its status submission.

The matter arises from a public interest litigation connected with the death of Kynjaimon Amse. The case is registered as PIL No. 11 of 2022 and is titled Kynjaimon Amse versus NHAI and others.

During the 19th November hearing, Additional Solicitor General N. Mozika appeared on behalf of NHIDCL and submitted a status report dated 13th November. The court's subsequent direction for an inspection places the reported works under further examination by the appointed Amicus Curiae.

Advocate S. Panthi, appointed by the Meghalaya High Court as Amicus Curiae, has been tasked with examining the rectification works.

An Amicus Curiae assists the court in examining matters before it. In this case, Panthi's assigned responsibility is to inspect the relevant highway stretch and verify the repair measures reported by NHIDCL.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W. Diengdoh.

The inspection by S. Panthi will allow the court to examine the rectification measures reported by NHIDCL against the condition of the Jowai-Ratacherra highway stretch. The matter remains connected to the public interest litigation concerning Kynjaimon Amse's death.