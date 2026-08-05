Meghalaya Launches ‘Mission Clouded Leopard’ to Protect State Animal

Guwahati: The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday launched Mission Clouded Leopard, the state's flagship conservation programme dedicated to protecting the Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa), the State Animal of Meghalaya. The initiative was unveiled on 4th Aug to mark International Clouded Leopard Day.

The mission aims to provide a comprehensive framework for the conservation of the vulnerable species through habitat protection and restoration, scientific research, long-term monitoring, strengthened anti-poaching measures, improved landscape connectivity, community participation, public awareness, and collaboration with neighbouring northeastern states.

The programme will be guided by the Meghalaya Clouded Leopard Action Plan, which is currently being prepared by the state's Forest and Environment Department.

The Clouded Leopard is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, enjoys the highest level of protection under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and is included in Appendix I of CITES. Locally, it is known as Maccha Pheng in Garo, Lakrong in Khasi, and Khla in Jaintia.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sangma said Meghalaya is home to some of the finest remaining habitats for the elusive big cat, including Nokrek, Balpakram, Baghmara, Narpuh and Nongkhyllem, as well as extensive community-managed forests. However, these habitats are increasingly threatened by habitat fragmentation, declining ecological connectivity, illegal hunting, shrinking prey populations and climate change.