Meghalaya MPCC releases first list of candidates for GHADC polls

Shillong: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, scheduled to be held on April 10, 2026.
The list, approved by MPCC president Vincent H. Pala, names 24 nominees to contest across multiple constituencies in the Garo Hills region, signalling an early and strategic push by the party to strengthen its grassroots presence in the tribal heartland.
Among the prominent contenders is Sadiarani M. Sangma, the only woman among the sitting members of the outgoing council and the sole Congress representative in the current GHADC, who has been fielded from the politically significant Dengnakpara constituency. Her re-nomination is seen within party circles as a bid to retain visibility and continuity in the region.
The list reflects a blend of experienced local faces and fresh aspirants, with key constituencies like Siju, Silkigre, Tura and Boldamgre featuring seasoned party workers as Congress hopefuls.
The list also signals Congress’s intent to contest aggressively against rivals in the autonomous body’s 29 seats, even as other parties such as the National People’s Party (NPP) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have already released their own candidate lists in recent days.
The GHADC polls, held under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, are widely viewed as a key political battleground that could reshape local governance in the Garo Hills, a region critical to the state’s political landscape.
With election machinery now gearing up across parties, political activity is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, culminating in campaigning ahead of the April polls.