Meghalaya: Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival to Feature Khalid, Swae Lee and Boys Like Girls

Guwahati: The Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival is set to return on 20th November, featuring international music stars Khalid, Swae Lee and American pop-rock band Boys Like Girls as its first headliners.

The Meghalaya Tourism Department announced the initial line-up on 31st August , with two more international acts expected to be revealed soon. The 2026 edition will be held at the newly established New Shillong Highland Grounds, a permanent venue developed for large-scale festivals, concerts and events.

Khalid, a seven-time Grammy-nominated singer known for hits such as Young Dumb & Broke, will headline alongside rapper Swae Lee and pop-punk band Boys Like Girls.

Located around 30 minutes from Shillong, the new venue is expected to improve access for audiences travelling from Meghalaya, Assam and neighbouring regions. The state government is also expected to introduce a comprehensive traffic and mobility plan for the festival weekend.

Single-day tickets will start at Rs 2,500, inclusive of taxes. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale from 4th September at 6 pm.