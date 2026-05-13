Meghalaya: Umiam Bridge Bypass Open for Commercial Vehicles from May 14

The East Khasi Hills district administration has announced that commercial vehicles travelling from Umiam towards Shillong will be permitted to use the newly completed Umiam bridge bypass starting May 14, following its inauguration on May 13. The move aims to streamline traffic flow and ease congestion on the main highway into the city.

According to an official order from the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, the bypass is intended to facilitate smoother movement of heavy vehicles and night super buses entering Shillong from the Ri-Bhoi district. Authorities have set strict operational guidelines for the new route.

The directive specifies that only commercial vehicles, including night buses, may use the bypass between 9 pm and 7 am daily. Articulated heavy vehicles are prohibited; only rigid vehicles with up to three axles and a maximum gross weight of 28.5 tonnes are permitted.

Meanwhile, all-night super buses arriving in Shillong must park at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Mawiong. Parking for such buses is not allowed at key urban locations, including the Shillong Recreation Ground Trust area, Polo, the Shillong Municipal Board parking at Dhankheti, Itshyrwat-New Shillong Road, Shillong-Jowai Road, or any other sites within city limits.

Officials state the restrictions are designed to balance infrastructure use and urban traffic management, ensuring efficient diversion of heavy vehicles while maintaining order in Shillong. The Deputy Commissioner has directed police and transport departments to strictly enforce the new rules, with personnel deployed at major junctions around the clock.

The inauguration and opening of the Umiam bridge bypass mark a significant step in improving traffic conditions and urban management in Shillong, with authorities emphasising strict adherence to the new regulations for the benefit of the city and its residents.