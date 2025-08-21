Mizoram Expands Rubber Mission with Additional 173 Hectares Under Phase 2

Total area under rubber cultivation rises to 2,400 hectares
Aizawl, 19 August 2025 – The Mizoram government has approved a significant expansion of its flagship Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission (Phase 2), adding another 173 hectares of plantation area. The move brings the total additional area under the second phase to 573 hectares, further reinforcing the state’s push to develop rubber cultivation as a major livelihood source.
The approval followed a proposal presented by MIRSO President Hrangzuala, detailing planned activities across several villages in Mamit district, one of the key rubber-growing regions in the state.
With this expansion, Mizoram’s total rubber cultivation area now stands at 2,400 hectares. Of this, over 1,200 hectares will be supported by NABARD, while the remaining 1,373 hectares fall under the state’s ‘Bana Kaih’ (Hand Holding Scheme) — a dedicated initiative to assist small and marginal farmers.
Local farmers have welcomed the move enthusiastically, praising the government’s sustained support. The Chief Minister, in turn, thanked the farming community for their cooperation and commitment to making the mission a success.
100 rubber processing units planned to boost local employment and value addition
In a major announcement to complement the expansion, Lalduhoma revealed plans to establish 100 rubber processing units with government-backed subsidies. These units are expected to provide essential value addition to raw rubber, improve market access, create local employment, and enhance the overall economic viability of rubber farming in the state.
Launched as a long-term rural livelihood enhancement programme, the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission is regarded as a transformative step for Mizoram’s agricultural sector. The focus on expanding cultivation, infrastructure, and processing facilities underscores the state’s ambition to become a significant player in India’s rubber economy while empowering its rural communities.