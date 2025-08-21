Mizoram Expands Rubber Mission with Additional 173 Hectares Under Phase 2

Total area under rubber cultivation rises to 2,400 hectares





Aizawl, 19 August 2025 – The Mizoram government has approved a significant expansion of its flagship Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission (Phase 2), adding another 173 hectares of plantation area. The move brings the total additional area under the second phase to 573 hectares, further reinforcing the state’s push to develop rubber cultivation as a major livelihood source.

The approval followed a proposal presented by MIRSO President Hrangzuala, detailing planned activities across several villages in Mamit district, one of the key rubber-growing regions in the state.

With this expansion, Mizoram’s total rubber cultivation area now stands at 2,400 hectares. Of this, over 1,200 hectares will be supported by NABARD, while the remaining 1,373 hectares fall under the state’s ‘Bana Kaih’ (Hand Holding Scheme) — a dedicated initiative to assist small and marginal farmers.