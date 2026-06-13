Mizoram Fast-Tracks Tuivai Hydropower and P&E Corporatisation in Big Push for Energy Independence

Aizwal: In a major push toward energy self-reliance, the Mizoram government has resolved to fast-track the long-delayed 132 MW Tuivai Hydroelectric Project and accelerate the corporatisation of the state’s Power and Electricity (P&E) Department.

The decisions were finalised during a high-level review meeting chaired by State Power Minister F. Rodingliana. The session focused on follow-up strategies following recent discussions between Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the state's energy infrastructure.

It may be mentioned that, Mizoram currently faces a steep deficit in power production. While the state's peak electricity demand stands at 182 MW, and is projected to climb to 213 MW by 2030, local generation accounts for a mere 10% of total consumption. This forces the state government to spend approximately ₹649.54 crore annually on external power purchases.

The Tuivai Project at a Glance

Location: Saitual district, near the Manipur border.

Estimated Cost: ₹2,289.50 crore, targeted for completion within five years.

Project Model: Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

History: Originally surveyed in 1992 by the Central Water Commission as a 210 MW venture, it was downsized to 132 MW and redesigned to resolve interstate boundary concerns with neighbouring Manipur.

Officials confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Tuivai project has been finalised, and the state is ready to allocate immediate funds to initiate the tendering process.

Restructuring the P&E Department

To complement these infrastructure upgrades, the government is intensifying the unbundling and corporatisation of the P&E Department to improve operational efficiency.

According to P&E Engineer-in-Chief Ngursailova Sailo, the department is currently transitioning into three separate state-owned entities handling generation, transmission, and distribution. Sailo noted that department employees broadly support the restructuring, provided it safeguards the interests of both the public and the workforce.

The state administration is also reviewing progress on the Tuirini Hydroelectric Project and infrastructure rollouts under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to further modernise Mizoram's grid.