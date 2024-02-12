MIZORAM: In a recent development of conservation, the census extended beyond the limits of the sanctuary, covering Mount Phangpui, Mount Chalrang, wetlands in Kolasib district, and various places like Longtalai, Pawlrang etc.

Notably, Salem Bird Sanctuary is famous for having more than 270 species listed, rapid urbanization , pressure from increasing population and consequently facing disasters if it’s coming soon Unfazed by these challenges, Mizoram remains firm in its commitment to protect its unique ecological treasures. Just 76 km from Aizawl, Sailam stands out as a beacon for bird enthusiasts, attracting ornithologists and nature lovers to discover the magic of nature Birds sighted included Spot-breasted Laughing thrush, Mount Victoria Babax, Chin Hills Wren Babbler, Gray Peacock Pheasant,Himalayan Shrike Babbler, Green Cochoa, and Oriental Darter.

If these rare species were documented, it will help to showcase the treasures of Mizoram while exploring the ecosystems and pristine landscapes of the region. Mizoram is known for the exceptionally rich flora and fauna of the land.

Moreover, Mizoram’s conservation efforts are recognized globally through its active participation in projects such as the United Nations Environment Program and the International Conference on Zoology. The closing ceremony was held at Sailam Bird Sanctuary in Mizoram with over 50 people attending the event.

The attendees applauded and appreciated the efforts of the organizers and expressed their desire to visit the place again. This initiative opened the door for more nature enthusiasts to join the change.

As the sun sets on another successful chapter in conservation, Mizoram’s resounding message rings loud and clear. It invites tourists and nature enthusiasts to visit the land of Mizoram with its unique biodiversity and scenic beauty. By nurturing the feathered species, Mizoram has rightly preserved the spirit of the wilderness and ensures that future generations to live together in harmony and inspire each other for bringing a positive change in the environment.