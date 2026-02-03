Mizoram Puts People’s Health at the Centre of Development: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that Mizoram has put people’s health at the centre of its development agenda, citing the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) as one of the most effective public healthcare models in the country.
Inaugurating the two-day Knowledge Exchange Health Conclave at Falkland Park here, the Chief Minister said MUHCS has ensured cashless treatment for patients through a network of empanelled hospitals, significantly easing the financial burden on families.
“Health is the foundation of overall development, and our government has consistently given it top priority. Through MUHCS, we have tried to ensure that no citizen is denied treatment due to lack of money,” he added.
Highlighting the progress made in recent years, Lalduhoma said the state has undertaken major upgrades of district hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres across Mizoram.
He added that the procurement of advanced medical equipment and the introduction of new health initiatives have strengthened service delivery, particularly in remote areas.
The Chief Minister noted that many of these improvements were made possible through the Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP).
Expressing gratitude to the World Bank and the Central Government, he said their support played a crucial role in modernising the state’s healthcare infrastructure.
“The MHSSP has helped us translate policy intent into visible outcomes on the ground,” he remarked.
Describing the conclave as timely and significant, Lalduhoma said it would serve as a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas among health sector experts from across the country.
He expressed confidence that discussions during the conclave would lead to better strategies, deeper understanding and stronger inter-state collaboration in healthcare.
On the occasion, he also released a coffee table book documenting the project’s journey.
Health Minister Pi Lalrinpuii said MHSSP has led to tangible improvements in medical facilities through better equipment and more efficient use of resources.
She added that Mizoram’s healthcare institutions have earned national-level quality certifications as a result of these efforts.
MHSSP Project Director Dr Lily Chhakchhuak informed that the project, launched in 2021 with World Bank funding, has a total outlay of Rs 280 crore and is scheduled to conclude in March 2026.
She said four of the five project development objectives have already been achieved, with the remaining targets expected to be met soon.
The conclave is being attended by health experts and representatives from several states, including Telangana, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, as well as delegates from the Gates Foundation and the North Eastern Council.