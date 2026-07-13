MLA Manab Deka Alleges USTM Is Creating ‘Water Bomb’ Threat to Guwahati

Guwahati: BJP MLA Manab Deka launched a scathing attack on the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), alleging that the institution was creating a "water bomb" that could eventually destroy Guwahati.

The Lakhimpur MLA claimed that ongoing activities at USTM posed a serious threat to the city. However, he did not elaborate on the basis of the allegation or provide any evidence to support his claim.

"USTM is preparing a water bomb. That water bomb will destroy Guwahati," Deka alleged.

The BJP legislator also targeted the Congress, claiming that the opposition party shared close ties with USTM and its Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque.

"Congress and USTM are like siblings. There is a close relationship between the Congress and USTM owner Mahbubul Hoque," Deka claimed.

His remarks come amid continuing criticism of USTM and its Chancellor by the BJP, with leaders of the ruling party repeatedly raising concerns over the university's activities.

However, during his interaction with the media, Deka did not present any evidence to substantiate his allegations.

There was no immediate response from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), its Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, or the Congress regarding the BJP MLA's claims.