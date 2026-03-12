Mukul Sangma Appeals for Peace in Garo Hills, Calls for Meeting of Leaders Over GHADC Issue

SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has appealed to people to maintain peace and restore normalcy in Garo Hills following the recent violence linked to the nomination process for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).
In a video message, Sangma said he had spoken to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and suggested that an urgent meeting be convened with all elected representatives, political parties and leaders of civil society organisations to address the situation.
“Appealing everyone to restore normalcy and peace in Garo Hills. Spoken to the CM — immediate meeting with all the elected leaders, political parties and leaders of Civil Society Organisation was suggested to resolve the crucial and important issue pertaining to GHADC. May the Lord shower His wisdom upon all of us as we navigate through this challenging time,” Sangma said.
He stressed that dialogue among all stakeholders would be crucial in resolving the issue surrounding the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections and in bringing the situation under control.
According to reports, two persons were killed on Tuesday after police opened fire while attempting to control clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over issues linked to the nomination process for the council elections.
Following the violence, the state government has taken several precautionary measures to prevent further escalation. Security forces, including the Army, have been deployed in sensitive areas while curfew restrictions have been imposed in parts of the region.
Mobile internet services have also been suspended in five districts of Garo Hills as a precautionary measure.
The unrest has also disrupted academic activities in the region. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has postponed two Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations scheduled for March 11 and March 12 in West Garo Hills district.
The Class 12 examinations for Music and Anthropology will be rescheduled and fresh dates will be announced later by the board.