NAGALAND: The Center has decided to extend the implementation of the Armed Forces Act (AFSPA) in eight districts for another six months till September 30. The Home Ministry covering five more districts and police stations the issue of 21 species has been reaffirmed that these areas have been identified as 'deranged' -It is after a comprehensive review of the security situation in the country. The districts covered by this extension are Kohima, Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, Anak ‘C’, Longleng and Wokha.

In addition to that specific police stations in Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhoto, Zunheboto and Aghunato have indeed been identified as areas covered by the act.

This decision to extend 'distressed area' status under section 3 of AFSPA was held to be it is important as the previous notification was set to expire on 31 March 2024. This extension underlines the government’s commitment to ensure regional security and safety in the face of ongoing challenges.

This isn't the only time that the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the AFSPA regime to the region. The measures were deployed in several places in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in 2023 that would reflect the ongoing concerns about security and stability.

Under the AFSPA and the armed soldiers along with the armed central police are deployed repressing them in designated 'disturbed areas' to be more powerful to continue to organize and fight insurgents.

The powers include the rights to make arrests and to search unauthorized premises and take necessary action against violations, all without the prior approval of state authorities.

Decision to extend AFSPA in Nagaland underlines the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges in the region. As the situation tends to improve the concerned authorities remain strict to adhere and maintain peace with stability in the affected areas in Nagaland.