Nagaland Health Department Joins Hands with PSU to Expand Affordable Medicines

Dimapur: In a move aimed at improving healthcare accessibility, the Nagaland health department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with public sector company HLL Lifecare Ltd to provide affordable medicines, implants, and pharmacy services across the state, an official statement said on Friday.
As per the statement, the MoU was formalised by Dr. Mereninla Senlem, Principal Director of the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, and Dilip Kumar Mishra, Senior Manager (RBD–North East) at HLL Lifecare Ltd.
As part of the agreement, HLL Lifecare will establish a central warehouse at the Family Welfare Training Institute in Chümoukedima. Medicines and medical consumables will be supplied from this hub to Citizen Welfare Pharmacies in hospitals throughout Nagaland.
The PSU will also launch Amrit pharmacy outlets inside government hospitals.
The initiative is designed to make high-quality medicines, surgical items, consumables, and implants for conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases more affordable, helping reduce treatment costs for patients.
The partnership is expected to strengthen the supply of reliable medical products and expand access to cost-effective healthcare services across the state, it added.