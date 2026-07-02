Nagaland Launches Ambitious Six-Month Mentoring Programme for 750 High-Potential MSMEs

Kohima: In a major bid to stimulate local economic growth and expand employment opportunities, the Nagaland government has introduced a comprehensive six-month mentoring initiative tailored for 750 high-potential Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The announcement was made by Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor for the State Industries and Commerce Department, during an entrepreneurship award ceremony in Kohima. Jakhalu stressed that a robust local economy relies heavily on empowering the business community, asserting that establishing stable MSMEs resolves a substantial portion of economic struggles.

Part of the flagship "Naturally Nagaland" market development platform and integrated with the Central Government’s World Bank-assisted RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme, the programme is engineered to scale up local ventures. It aims to elevate local businesses to state, national, and international prominence. Jakhalu warned business owners against the common "founder’s trap"—urging them to build operational frameworks that allow them to step away for vital training and strategic development.

The broader initiative also aims to onboard 100 enterprises onto e-commerce channels, promote indigenous handloom and food products, and establish targeted infrastructure like individual weavers' sheds to uplift rural artisans.