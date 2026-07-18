Nagaland Police Announce Rs 50,000 Reward for Information on Deadly Assam Rifles IED Attack

Guwahati: The Nagaland Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest or detection of those responsible for the deadly Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on Assam Rifles personnel in Chumoukedima district.

In a public notice issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, the police said an intensive investigation is underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in planning, executing, facilitating or supporting the attack.

The reward will be offered for information that helps investigators identify or arrest the perpetrators and their associates, trace individuals involved in planning, financing, harbouring, transporting or facilitating the attack, recover explosives, weapons, communication devices, vehicles or other evidence linked to the case, and locate hideouts, safe houses or logistical networks connected to the offenders.

Police have appealed to members of the public with any relevant information to contact the investigation team on 085055003 or 7085055011. The police said WhatsApp platform are also available and assured informants that their identities would be kept strictly confidential. Anonymous information may also be shared.

The suspected IED attack took place on 13th July along the Chumoukedima 'A' Village–Shokhuvi road in Nagaland. As per officials, an Assam Rifles Mahindra Bolero Camper deployed on operational duty was struck by a powerful roadside explosion at around 2 pm.

The blast claimed the life of Havildar Mohammed Iqbal, the driver of the vehicle, who hailed from Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir and was posted at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Sukhovi.

Four other Assam Rifles personnel sustained critical injuries in the attack, while a civilian suffered minor injuries. The explosion also caused extensive damage, destroying a nearby auto-rickshaw, severely damaging the security vehicle and affecting several nearby shops and houses.

Investigators suspect that the explosive device had been concealed inside the auto-rickshaw and was detonated remotely.

Commissioner of Police Aotula T. Imchen urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the investigation, stating that every piece of information could help security agencies identify those behind the attack. He added that all information received would be handled promptly, discreetly and in the interest of public safety and national security.