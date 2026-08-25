Nagaon: Drug Inspector Conducts Raid Against Illegal Pharmacy

Guwahati: Today, a drug inspection operation was conducted against an allegedly illegal pharmacy in Borbazar, Nagaon town, following concerns over violations of pharmaceutical regulations.

The operation was carried out by the Drug Inspector in Nagaon. The pharmacy, identified as Borkul Medical, located near Nagaon Civil Hospital, was reportedly found operating despite the expiry of its licence.

During the inspection, a team of police allegedly recovered a large quantity of expired medicines from the pharmacy. The discovery raised concerns over the possible sale and storage of medicines beyond their permitted expiry dates, which could pose risks to consumers.

After the inspection, the administration reportedly issued a notice to the pharmacy in connection with the violations. The operation is part of efforts by the authorities to crack down on pharmacies operating without valid licences and prevent the sale of expired medicines in Nagaon.

More action is expected following the inspection and verification of the seized medicines.