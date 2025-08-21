Nagpur University Shocker: BBA Students Receive BCom Mark Sheets

Nagpur, 19 August 2025:

Students receiving mark sheets under the wrong course title and being incorrectly marked absent have raised serious concerns about the robustness of the new system.

The confusion came to light after students, mainly from the second semester of the BCom (Business Administration major) under the National Education Policy (NEP), approached the university’s exam section on Wednesday. The results, delayed by over three months, were recently declared, but the discrepancies have left many anxious.

“I wrote all my BBA exams but was marked absent in one subject, and the mark sheet says BCom instead of BBA,” said one affected student. Multiple students reported similar issues.

The confusion primarily involves students from the first batch studying under the NEP, which Nagpur University began implementing in the 2024-25 academic session. Unlike the first semester exams, which were conducted by individual colleges, this was the first time the university handled both exams and results under the new 50:50 evaluation formula.