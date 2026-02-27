‘Nation First Programme’ organised at Narangi Military Station

Guwahati: The ‘Nation First Programme’ was organised at Narangi Military Station on February 27, 2026, under the aegis of Headquarters 51 Sub Area.
The event was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest.
As per an official statement, during the programme, a detailed presentation titled “Operation Sindoor: A Case Study of Civil-Military Liaison” highlighted the synergy and coordinated efforts between the civil administration and the Indian Army in service of the nation.
The Governor felicitated distinguished civil and military personnel for their exemplary contributions to nation-building.
A weapons display by the Indian Army showcased operational capabilities and technological advancements, drawing keen interest from attendees.
Addressing the gathering, the Governor spoke on the theme “Nation First”, emphasising unity, dedication and collective responsibility in strengthening the country.
The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from Indian Army personnel and received an encouraging response from cadets of the National Cadet Corps and volunteers of the National Service Scheme, reflecting strong patriotic fervour among the youth.
The event reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces and civil society to work together for the nation’s progress, security and development.