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Nationwide Bank Strike Disrupts Banking Services

The unions have been demanding a five-day working week, along with other long-pending issues concerning bank employees
Nationwide Bank Strike Disrupts Banking Services
Nationwide Bank Strike Disrupts Banking Services
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Guwahati: Today, Banking services, particularly at public sector banks across the country, were disrupted as employees staged a nationwide protest called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The protest was organised to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day working week and the resolution of several pending demands, including wage-related issues.

As per shared by the protesting bank employees, further demonstrations are scheduled for 28th September till  30th September. The unions have been demanding a five-day working week, along with other long-pending issues concerning bank employees.

Several public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, had informed customers that branch and office operations could be affected if employees participated in the strike.

While physical banking services were disrupted at several locations, digital banking facilities continued to function. Services such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), internet banking and other online transactions remained available to customers.

The nationwide protest has highlighted the unions’ continued demand for changes to the existing working schedule and the resolution of outstanding issues affecting bank employees.

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