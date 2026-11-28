Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on 28th November marked the completion of 200 days of the NDA 3.0 government in Assam, highlighting initiatives across welfare, employment, infrastructure, investment, healthcare and security.

Marking the milestone, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for their blessings, trust and continued support.

In his social media post, Sarma wrote, “Today, NDA 3.0 completes 200 days in Assam. I am deeply grateful for the blessings, trust and continued support of the people of Assam. Your faith inspires us to work harder and remain steadfast in our resolve to build a vikshit assam.”

He described the 200-day milestone as the beginning of a continued effort to create opportunities and improve the lives of people across the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted several welfare initiatives, including Orunodoi 3.0, Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu. He also referred to the scooter distribution programme aimed at supporting students and encouraging academic achievement.

On employment, Sarma highlighted transparent government recruitment and opportunities for young people across manufacturing, technology, industry and entrepreneurship.

The government also identified education and skill-based opportunities as part of its broader development priorities.

Infrastructure development and industrial investment featured prominently in Sarma's 200-day note. He highlighted the semiconductor ecosystem at Jagiroad, the proposed Defence Park and defence manufacturing at Rangia. Upcoming data centres in Jorhat and Silchar were also mentioned.

On connectivity, the Chief Minister referred to the Union Cabinet's approval of a Greenfield Airport at Doloo and the proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh tunnel. He also highlighted improvements in roads, bridges and power infrastructure as part of the state's development priorities.

In healthcare, Sarma highlighted the proposed proton therapy facility at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), alongside improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

On public security, he referred to the modernisation of Assam Police and the newly operational Smart Response Unit. As per reports, the unit includes specialised Urban and Jungle Intervention Units to strengthen police response capabilities.

Sarma also highlighted the importance of preserving Assam's cultural identity and heritage.

He referred to the contributions and legacies of Srimanta Sankardev, Lachit Barphukan and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned Khel Maharan among the initiatives associated with youth participation and engagement.

Concluding his message, Sarma said the government would continue working towards an Assam where families feel secure, children have opportunities and young people can pursue their aspirations within the state.