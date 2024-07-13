New Delhi: SC Restored Citizenship Of Muslim Man Hailing From Assam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has restored the citizenship of Md Rahim Ali, a Muslim man hailing from Assam who was mistakenly declared a foreigner 12 years ago by a Foreigners Tribunal.

The Court found a "grave miscarriage of justice" in the case, pointing out severe procedural faults.

The case began in 2004, when a sub-inspector from Nalbari police station visited Rahim Ali's residence, stating that he was a foreigner and asking for proof of Indian nationality.

Despite Rahim Ali's subsequent efforts, including a temporary delay to obtain essential documentation, the tribunal proceeded ex parte in 2006, declaring him an illegal Bangladeshi migrant post-March 25, 1971.