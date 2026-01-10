NIA Chargesheets Two More in Assam Independence Day IED Case

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused in the Assam Independence Day IED seizure case of 2024, an official statement said on Saturday.
As per the statement, the chargesheet was submitted before the NIA special court in Guwahati on Friday, naming Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi as accused.
"With this, the total number of people chargesheeted in the case has risen to five. Earlier, the agency had filed chargesheets against three other accused in June last year," it added.
Both Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi are residents of Assam’s Dibrugarh district. They were arrested by the NIA in June 2025 after the agency took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024.
According to the NIA, investigations revealed that the two accused had provided terror funds to Jahnu Boruah, who is already chargesheeted in the case. Boruah had confessed to planting four of the 11 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were recovered by police in August 2024.
The probe agency said the IEDs were planted as part of a protest and an Independence Day boycott call issued by United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)] chief Paresh Baruah.
The case was initially registered by the Assam Police at Dispur police station in connection with an alleged conspiracy by the banned ULFA(I) to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across the state.