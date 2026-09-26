Nimisha Thakuria Death: Azara Residents Block NH-17, Seeks Answers

Guwahati: Today, people of Azara blocked National Highway 17 leading to Guwahati airport protesting the death of 21-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria. The protest followed a magisterial inquest that reportedly recorded injury marks on Nimisha’s face, head, hands and private parts. The findings angered local people, neighbours of Nimisha, friends and family, who demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased.

Azara Police and district administration officials reached the spot as the blockade disrupted traffic on the key route to the airport.

Nimisha, a student enrolled in a five-year integrated course at Gauhati University, was reportedly found unconscious near Garal Primary Health Centre (PHC), Azara, at around 4.30 am. Police said three men brought her to the health facility after finding her unconscious. She was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Initial reports said Nimisha had gone out with a friend and stayed at a homestay named Rudra’s Kitchen in Dharapur. Police have detained Asik Ali in connection with the case and are questioning him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deori said Ashiq Ali claimed that Nimisha had died by suicide by hanging. However, police said the claim was being verified as part of the investigation. Deori also said investigators were examining whether Nimisha and Ali were in a relationship, with Ali reportedly admitting to being in a relationship with her.

Meanwhile, Nimisha’s father alleged that the family had not received satisfactory answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

He said Nimisha left home at around 5 pm, telling her family that she was going out to eat and later planned to stay at a friend’s hostel. As per his statement , she called her mother at around 2 am and said, “Ma, they have kicked me on the chest. I cannot breathe.”

The call subsequently went silent, and the family was unable to contact her again. Her father said the family later informed Azara Police Station before being directed to Garal PHC, where they found Nimisha receiving oxygen.

The investigation is underway, with police examining the circumstances of her death and the allegations surrounding the case.