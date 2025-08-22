No Aadhaar? No Problem! ESIC Benefits Stay Accessible Without It

Alternative IDs Accepted as Labour Ministry Confirms Aadhaar is Optional

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has reiterated that while Aadhaar-based authentication is available, it remains strictly optional for insured workers and their families.

Beneficiaries will continue receiving medical care, cash allowances, and other entitlements even without Aadhaar verification. Alternative identity proofs such as a passport, PAN card, or driving licence will be accepted.

The ESI scheme, managed by ESIC, offers a wide range of social security services for workers in the organised sector—including healthcare, sickness and maternity benefits, disablement compensation, and pensions for dependents.

In response to a Lok Sabha query, the Labour Ministry also unveiled new initiatives aimed at expanding ESIC’s reach. These include tie-ups with Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY hospitals, increased compensation rates for dependents and those with permanent disabilities, and the launch of an online portal to allow digital cash benefit claims—especially useful for working women.