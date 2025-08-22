“No Feeding on Roads”: Supreme Court Issues New Guidelines on Stray Dogs

Dedicated feeding zones to be set up; violators to face legal action
New Delhi, 22 August 2025 – The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a modified order on the management of stray dogs, stating that public feeding on roads will no longer be permitted and that designated feeding zones must be created by civic bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria clarified five key directives while reviewing an earlier court order. These directions come as part of the court’s broader move to standardise stray dog control and welfare across India, and all similar pending cases will now be transferred to the apex court for a unified policy.
1. Vaccination and Release: Stray dogs must be sterilised and vaccinated, then released back into the same area they were picked up from. However, aggressive dogs or those with rabies shall be immunised but not released.
2. No Roadside Feeding: Feeding stray dogs on public roads is prohibited. This rule aims to prevent accidents, health hazards, and conflicts arising from roadside feeding.
3. Legal Action Against Violators: Individuals found feeding stray dogs in public spaces will face action under applicable laws, the court stated.
4. Designated Feeding Zones: Civic bodies must establish designated areas for feeding strays in each municipal ward, factoring in the local stray dog population.
5. Public Notice Boards: Clear signage must be placed near feeding zones, notifying the public that stray dogs are to be fed only in these designated areas.
The court had previously ordered a sweeping removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, triggering widespread backlash from animal welfare groups and celebrities. The revised order aims to strike a balance between public safety and animal rights.
Justice Nath emphasised that municipal authorities must now strictly comply with these revised guidelines, ensuring a humane but regulated approach to stray dog management across the country.