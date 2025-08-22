“No Feeding on Roads”: Supreme Court Issues New Guidelines on Stray Dogs

Five Key Directions from the Supreme Court:

1. Vaccination and Release: Stray dogs must be sterilised and vaccinated, then released back into the same area they were picked up from. However, aggressive dogs or those with rabies shall be immunised but not released.

2. No Roadside Feeding: Feeding stray dogs on public roads is prohibited. This rule aims to prevent accidents, health hazards, and conflicts arising from roadside feeding.

3. Legal Action Against Violators: Individuals found feeding stray dogs in public spaces will face action under applicable laws, the court stated.

4. Designated Feeding Zones: Civic bodies must establish designated areas for feeding strays in each municipal ward, factoring in the local stray dog population.

5. Public Notice Boards: Clear signage must be placed near feeding zones, notifying the public that stray dogs are to be fed only in these designated areas.

The court had previously ordered a sweeping removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, triggering widespread backlash from animal welfare groups and celebrities. The revised order aims to strike a balance between public safety and animal rights.

Justice Nath emphasised that municipal authorities must now strictly comply with these revised guidelines, ensuring a humane but regulated approach to stray dog management across the country.