Northeast CMs Mourn Asha Bhosle’s Death, Call Her a Timeless Voice of Indian Music

GUWAHATI, April 12: Chief Ministers from the Northeast on Sunday mourned the death of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92.
The Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya remembered her as one of the most influential voices in Indian music, whose songs shaped generations of listeners.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said her passing has left a deep and irreplaceable void and noted that her music went beyond entertainment and became an integral part of people’s emotions and memories across decades.
“I would have liked to tell Asha Didi… ‘abhi na jao chhod kar…’. But today, her voice falls silent. The passing of Asha Bhosle leaves behind an irreplaceable void. Her songs were not just music, but memories woven into our lives. Some voices never fade. Hers will live on forever. Om Shanti,” Sarma wrote on X.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said her voice defined the golden era of Indian music and continued to bring comfort and connection to listeners across the country and beyond.
“Asha Bhosle ji had a way of capturing her listeners with unmatched depth and soul in her voice. Her calming and beautiful vocals defined generations and enriched the golden era of Indian music. Though she may no longer be with us, her timeless songs will continue to live on, touching lives and bringing comfort to listeners across the nation and beyond. May she rest in peace,” he added.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the nation has lost one of its greatest musical icons and acknowledged her unparalleled contribution to the industry.
“Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. Her timeless voice and unmatched contribution to Indian music will continue to inspire generations. India has lost one of its greatest musical icons, but her melodies will live forever in our hearts. My heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and millions of admirers across the world. Om Shanti,” he said.
Other leaders also extended their condolences to her family and admirers and said her contribution to Indian music will continue to inspire future generations and remain etched in the country’s cultural memory.
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 here on Sunday.
Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news and said the last rites will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4 pm.
“She is no more. Her last rites will be held at 4 P.M. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai,” Anand said.
Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11. Her granddaughter had earlier said that the veteran singer was hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.