Only 467 of Nearly 1.7 Lakh Declared Illegal Foreigners Repatriated, Says Assam Governor

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday asserted that only 467 of the nearly 1.7 lakh people declared illegal foreigners in Assam have been repatriated to their respective countries so far.
He said this while addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at Khanapara during the Republic Day celebrations.
The Governor informed the state has referred about 4.35 lakh cases of suspected nationality to Foreigners Tribunals since their inception, up to October 31 last year.
He further noted that more than 3.5 lakh of these cases have been disposed of, leading to nearly 1.7 lakh individuals being declared illegal foreigners.
“So far, 467 illegal foreigners have been repatriated to their country of origin through the process of deportation,” the Governor added.
Highlighting border security measures, Acharya said 14 border outposts and 14 patrol posts are currently operational along the India–Bangladesh border in Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri and South Salmara districts.
He also added that these posts are functioning in close coordination with the Border Security Force and local police, strengthening Assam’s second line of defence against illegal infiltration and trans-border crimes.
The Governor said Assam has emerged as a national leader in implementing the three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.
"Assam ranked first among all states in the rollout of the new legal framework," he said citing assessments by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Referring to law and order, Acharya said the 29th state-level crime review meeting held in November 2025 pointed to a marked improvement in the crime situation. He said the crime rate per lakh population declined from 379 in 2021 to 121.6 in 2025, while cases of crime against women fell to 4,426 in 2025 from 10,546 cases in 2024.
The Governor further said that work is underway to establish a high-security jail at Hajo in Kamrup district under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ prison modernisation programme.
The proposed facility will have a capacity to house 150 inmates, he added.