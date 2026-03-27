Over 2.3 Lakh Families Granted Land Rights Under Mission Basundhara, Says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that more than 2.3 lakh families in the state have become landowners under the government’s Mission Basundhara initiative.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said land pattas have been distributed to families living in tea estate line areas, ensuring formal ownership rights to indigenous communities.
“Land rights to the indigenous now assured. Over 2.3 lakh families have become landowners under Mission Basundhara, receiving land pattas of tea estate line lands,” Sarma added.
He said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to protecting “Jati, Mati, Bheti”, asserting that efforts have been made to reclaim land from encroachers while securing the rights of local people.
“Our government has not only freed up lands from the clutches of encroachers but also given indigenous people land rights for the first time since Independence. Assam’s lands are for its people, not for encroachers,” he stated.
According to the Chief Minister, the move marks a significant step towards regularising land ownership and strengthening the socio-economic security of indigenous families across the state.