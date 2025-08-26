Over 300 Fake 'Babas' Arrested in Uttarakhand Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’

Haridwar, Dehradun See Most Arrests

Among the districts, Haridwar witnessed the largest number of checks, with 2,301 people identified and 162 arrests made. In Dehradun, 865 individuals were examined and 113 detained, while 17 arrests were made in Udham Singh Nagar. The operation continues actively across other districts as well.

One notable arrest was that of a Bangladeshi national, Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, who was masquerading as a saint in Dehradun’s Sahaspur area. Authorities confirmed that he had been living under a false identity, misleading locals.

The Myth Behind the Name

The operation’s name, ‘Kalanemi’, references a demon from Hindu epics — the Ramayana and Mahabharata — who disguised himself as a sage to deceive Hanuman during his mission to save Lakshman. Drawing this parallel, CM Dhami said, “Just like Kalanemi tried to mislead by disguising himself as a saint, there are criminals today exploiting people under the guise of holiness.”

He added that no one playing with religious sentiments or hiding behind fake identities in Devbhoomi will be spared.

‘Operation Kalanemi’ is being hailed as a bold step toward protecting spiritual integrity and cracking down on fraudulent elements within religious circles.