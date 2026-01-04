Over 7.16 Lakh Ganja Plants Destroyed in Joint Raids Across Tripura

Guwahati: Security forces destroyed more than 7.16 lakh pre-mature ganja plants spread over about 236.5 acres of forest land in two separate joint operations carried out on January 2 and 3, said Tripura Police on Saturday.
Acting on specific intelligence on January 3, a joint team conducted a raid at Anandapur Ghatigarh forest and destroyed around seven lakh pre-mature ganja plants cultivated over approximately 234 acres.
The estimated market value of the destroyed crop was about Rs 32.5 crore.
The operation was carried out jointly by Assam Rifles, district police, the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and officials from the Forest and Excise departments.
In another operation on January 2, a joint team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (South) raided the Rangamura–Madhya Krishnapur forest area under P.R. Bari police station limits.
During the raid, 16,000 pre-mature ganja plants spread over 2.5 acres were destroyed.
Police said personnel from the Forest Department, CRPF, BSF, TSR and the Excise Department, including women personnel, participated in the operation.
