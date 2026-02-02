Pakistan to Boycott Group Match Against India at 2026 T20 World Cup

Pakistan will not take the field against India in their Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 15, following a decision by the Government of Pakistan.
The development was made public through an official post on the government’s verified X account.
According to the statement, the government has granted approval for the Pakistan cricket team to travel to Sri Lanka, one of the host nations of the tournament, but has directed the team to skip the high-profile clash against India.
No reason was cited in the post for the decision.
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the statement read.
It is learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to formally communicate the decision to the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The India-Pakistan contest is traditionally the biggest draw in ICC tournaments, often delivering record television viewership and commercial revenue. Recognising its global appeal, the ICC has consistently placed the two teams in the same group at global events since 2012. However, strained diplomatic ties have meant that the rivals have not played a bilateral series for the past 14 years, meeting only in multi-nation tournaments.
With Pakistan opting out of the group-stage encounter, the 2026 T20 World Cup is now poised to become the first men’s ICC event since 2010 where India and Pakistan do not face each other in the league phase.
There is also no clarity at this stage on the course of action if the two teams are drawn to meet in the knockout rounds, leaving the ICC with a significant logistical and commercial challenge ahead.