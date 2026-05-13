Pawan Khera Appears Before Assam Crime Branch in Defamation Case Filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday appeared before the Assam Crime Branch in Guwahati in connection with a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over remarks allegedly made during a press conference.

Speaking to reporters outside the Crime Branch office, advocate Reetam Singh said Khera’s appearance before the investigating authorities was in compliance with the directions issued earlier by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court gave Pawan Khera anticipatory bail. A condition was imposed upon him that he must appear before the Assam Police and cooperate with the investigation,” Singh stated.

According to the advocate, Khera reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) in Guwahati at around 10:30 AM to record his statement before investigators.

The case relates to allegations and statements made during a press conference in which Khera had reportedly raised questions regarding properties allegedly linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sharma in different countries. The remarks had triggered a political controversy and subsequently led to legal proceedings.

Advocate Singh claimed that the Congress leader had come prepared with documents and evidence supporting the statements made during the press conference.

“He has brought in the evidence based upon which he had made those statements,” Singh said, adding that the investigation was likely to continue for a long duration given the nature of the allegations involved.