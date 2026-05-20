Pharmacies Face Licence Suspension If Closed During Strike, Assam Govt Warns

Amid the nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists on May 20, the Assam government has directed that essential medicines and life-saving drugs must remain available to the public without any disruption.

In a circular issued by the Office of the Drugs Controller, the government said pharmacies important for healthcare services, cannot remain closed during the strike.

The order was issued following concerns that the shutdown by chemists and druggists could affect the supply of medicines across the state.

Based on instructions from the Drugs Controller General (India), the Assam government said several types of pharmacies must remain open during normal business hours. These include Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Kendras, AMRIT pharmacies, medical stores inside government and private hospitals, generic medicine outlets and pharmacies that are not members of the AIOCD or Assam Drug Dealers Association.

The government warned that any pharmacy shutting down in violation of the order could face strict action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, including suspension or cancellation of licences.

Drug Inspectors across districts have been asked to monitor the situation and ensure that enough pharmacies remain open in every area, even if some shops join the strike.

The state government has also directed district administrations and police to protect pharmacies that continue operating and prevent any disruption or pressure during the strike.

Authorities have been asked to share lists of open pharmacies and contact details of officials so that people can easily access medicines during emergencies.

The Assam government said the steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services and avoid inconvenience to patients who depend on regular medicines and emergency treatment.