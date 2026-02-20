PM Modi Greets Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day, expressing hope that both states will continue to achieve new milestones in development.
In a message on micro-blogging site X, the prime minister described Arunachal Pradesh as a land blessed with majestic landscapes and remarkable cultural diversity.
"Warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Blessed with majestic landscapes and an extraordinary cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a shining example of harmony between tradition and nature," he wrote.
He said the state’s “spirited and industrious citizens” play a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s progress, while its vibrant tribal ethos adds to India’s cultural richness.
"May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come,” Modi added.
In a separate message, Modi greeted the people of Mizoram, noting that the state is widely recognised for its striking natural beauty and enduring cultural traditions. He said the strong community spirit and gracious nature of the people reflect values of kindness and compassion.
Highlighting the rich Mizo heritage expressed through tradition and music, the prime minister said it remains deeply inspiring.
“May Mizoram advance on the path of growth and achieve new milestones in the years ahead,” he wrote on X.
Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were granted statehood on this day in 1987.