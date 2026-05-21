PM Modi Showcases Assam’s Eri Silk and Joha Rice During Diplomatic Visit to Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent diplomatic visit to Italy not only strengthened bilateral ties but also brought Assam’s rich indigenous heritage into the international spotlight.

During the visit, the Prime Minister showcased two of Assam’s most celebrated traditional products, Eri silk and Joha rice, as symbolic gifts representing the State’s cultural and agricultural identity.

Prime Minister Modi gifted an exquisite Eri silk stole to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, while a sample of Assam’s aromatic Joha rice was presented to Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The gesture drew appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the gifts reflected the growing global recognition of Assam’s traditional produce and indigenous craftsmanship.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma highlighted the unique qualities of both products and their deep-rooted connection with Assamese heritage.

Eri silk, also known as “peace silk,” is unique to Assam and is made without harming the silkworms. It is famous for its soft texture and warm fabric and represents Assam’s rich weaving tradition. Eri silk cultivation and weaving provide a livelihood to many families across the state.

Joha rice is another traditional product of Assam known for its special aroma and taste. The small-grain rice is mainly cultivated in Upper Assam districts and is widely used during festivals and traditional feasts.

The gifting of Eri silk and Joha rice on an international platform is being seen as a proud moment for Assam and a recognition of the state’s cultural and agricultural heritage.