PM Modi Slams Congress in Rajya Sabha, Says Party Has ‘No Ideas, No Vision, No Plan’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress during his reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the opposition party of lacking ideas, vision and a roadmap for the country’s future.
Addressing the Upper House, Modi said the present government has been forced to focus on repairing the damage caused by years of misgovernance.
“Congress has no ideas, no vision, no plan. Our efforts are going into cleaning up the mess they created,” the Prime Minister said.
Referring to past controversies, the Prime Minister said that earlier, when a deal was spoken about, people would immediately refer to the Bofors case, taking a swipe at the Congress.
Highlighting India’s economic trajectory, Modi said the country is moving rapidly from the ‘fragile five’ to becoming the third-largest economy in the world.
"The second quarter of the present century would be crucial for making India a developed country," he added.
Modi further said India has emerged as the voice of the Global South on various international platforms.
Speaking on trade and economic engagement, the Prime Minister said India is now entering into future-ready trade deals. He referred to the proposed India–European Union trade agreement, described as the mother of all trade deals, and the much-awaited India–United States trade deal.
On global developments, Modi said the world is progressing towards a new global order.
“There was a new world order after the Second World War, and now the world is moving towards a new world order, with the bent towards India, which is a vishwa bandhu,” he said.