PM Modi to Inaugurate Mizoram’s First Railway Station on 13 September

Sairang Station Connects Aizawl to India’s Rail Network After 15 Years

The announcement was made by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma during the 15th Conference of the Mizoram Police Service Association in Aizawl on Friday.

The Sairang Railway Station serves as the terminus of the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang broad-gauge railway line, a massive infrastructure project sanctioned in 2008–09 and later declared a national project. The engineering feat includes 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and the tallest railway pier in India at a height of 104 metres.

Engineering Triumph Amid Harsh Terrain

Chief Engineer Vinod Kumar described the challenges faced during construction, from monsoon disruptions and landslide-prone zones to a dependence on out-of-state labour. Despite this, the project was designed for resilience, with structures engineered to withstand adverse weather, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during heavy rains.

“This is the second-highest railway bridge in the North East,” Kumar said. “The life of the project is expected to be over 100 years. It’s one of the Modi government’s key infrastructure achievements.”

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the rail line in 2014, and nearly a decade later, the project stands completed. Trial runs have already been cleared by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, with passenger services set to begin soon.